GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Inspiration Co., a fashion jewelry retailer, is set to open this weekend, as soon as August 12, in Crossgates Mall. The store is located on the upper level near Best Buy.

The jewelry store chain is known for its “Inspire Me Bracelets” which are engraved with sayings about change, faith, and passion. The brand was founded in 2017 by Doug and Ashley Waldbueser and now had over 40 locations nationwide.

“We’re excited to welcome the Inspiration Co. to Crossgates, adding a unique and empowering touch to our diverse lineup,” said Jen Smith, Marketing Director at Crossgates. “The Inspiration Co. has already made a remarkable impact on a national scale, and we are excited to see them inspire and uplift our visitors here at Crossgates.”

The Inspiration Co. has been featured nationally on Good Morning America, The View, and Oprah’s Favorite Things. To see their products, you can visit The Inspiration Co. website.