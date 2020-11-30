Fares go into effect Tuesday for CDTA’s new Blue Line

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital District Transit Authority’s (CDTA) new “River Corridor” bus service is up and running. On Tuesday, they’ll start accepting fares on this 16-mile “Blue Line” route.

Monday is the final day to enjoy the Blue Line service for free before fares go into effect. The new line has been free since November 8, when it first started. Complimentary service aimed to give commuters the opportunity to experience the new transit connections along the Hudson River.

The Blue Line starts in Waterford and follows the river south, to Old South Pearl Street and Delaware Avenue in Albany. Along the way, it has several stops in Lansingburgh, Troy, Cohoes, Watervliet, and Menands.

CDTA’s base fares start at $1.50.

This is CDTA’s second BRT line in the Capital Region. The Red Line runs roughly perpendicular to the Blue Line, connecting Schenectady’s Gateway Plaza to downtown Albany.