ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Writers Institute will be hosting an evening with fantasy author Christopher Paolini. The event will be held at Page Hall on UAlbany’s downtown campus on November 8 at 7 p.m.

Paolini is known best for his “Inheritance Cycle,” series, which has over 33 million copies in print. “Eragon”, the first of four books in the series, was adapted into a major motion picture of the same name in 2006. Paolini started writing “Eragon” when he was 15-years-old, which earned him the Guinness World Record for the youngest author of a bestselling book series.

The event will be commemorating the release of “Murtagh”, the newest installment in the author’s original fantasy world, which takes place a year after the events of the “Inheritance Cycle”. The book is set to release on November 7.

Page Hall is located at 135 Western Avenue. The event is free to attend and open to the public.