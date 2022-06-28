DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bring your lawn chair, blanket, and a nut-free snack, and relax in the ice rink at the Bethlehem YMCA for family movie nights! The Capital District YMCA branch announced Monday that they are bringing back the ever-popular series, beginning on July 1.

Movie lineup:

July 1: Sandlot

July 9: How to Train Your Dragon

July 15: Up

July 23: Despicable Me

July 29: Luca

August 6: Ice Age – with the Kona Ice truck

August 12: Encanto

August 20: Alvin and the Chipmunks

August 26: Toy Story 4- with a “Forky” craft

September 9: Finding Nemo

The series is free for all YMCA members. If you are not a member, you can still bring your family out to the movie nights, but you’ll have to pay a $20 fee. If you attend and then join the Y, they will waive the $100 joiner fee, according to a Facebook post.

All Friday-night movies will start at 6 p.m. On Saturdays, that time is pushed forward a bit to 5 p.m. – so don’t be late!