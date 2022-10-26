ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Advocates gathered with Jordan Young’s family in Albany on Wednesday to call on the Albany County District Attorney’s Office to drop the criminal charges against him.

Young is facing two charges in connection with an officer-involved shooting that took place in January in the city of Albany. Police initially responded to reports of a home invasion on Morris Street when police said they came across Young holding a knife toward a dog.

Young was shot after he allegedly ran towards officers with the knife. He was struck in the torso and spent months in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney said a prison sentence would likely be a death sentence for Young given his physical and mental health.

“He’s not doing well, and the fact that he is still being prosecuted, that the district attorney’s office is still talking about prison for him, is just, I have no words for it, really,” public defender Rebekah Sokol said.

NEWS10 ABC reached out to the county DA’s office but did not hear back.