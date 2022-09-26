ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to the financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harm to the health of incarcerated people.
This new package ban, that was announced earlier this year, will not allow people to send food packages to incarcerated family members, and limits the amount of personal (non-food) packages one can receive to two per year. Packages intended for those incarcerated will go through approved vendors.
The rallies will take place in the following regions and locations:
Buffalo: Buffalo City Hall, 65 Niagara Square
Westchester: Outside Sing Sing Prison, 354 Hunter Street
Long Island: Thera Farms, 1705 Brentwood Road, Brentwood
NYC: Outside Gov. Hochul’s office at 633 Third Ave in Manhattan
Syracuse: Outside the State Building, 333 East Washington Street
Albany: West Capitol Park