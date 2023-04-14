ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Albany County emergency crews responded to the scene of a possible rope rescue in Altamont. There, about a mile into the woods near Altamont-Voorheesville Road, a man on an ATV was seriously injured and in trouble.

The ATV driver crashed and was down a steep, remote, wooded embankment. Responders were able to access the man and used another ATV to extract him from the crash. He was brought to an ambulance waiting nearby for treatment.

The fire department did not release any identifying information about the victim, or how they extracted him from the embankment. Several crews were on-hand to assist, including from Slingerlands, Guilderland, Guilderland Center, Fort Hunter, and East Berne.