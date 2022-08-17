ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail is set to host a first-of-its-kind event, come this September. The inaugural Fall Festival and 5k will be held along the trail, and at the nearby Firefighter’s Memorial Park, on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The 5k race will kick off at 11 a.m. in the Hilton Barn area of New Scotland, run its course route down the length of the Albany County Rail Trail, and finish across the bridge at the Slingerlands trailhead. The county’s running event is dubbed the “Barn to Bridge Fall Fest 5k,” and it is being managed by Albany Running Exchange (ARE) Event Productions.

The Fall Festival portion of the event is free and open to the public and will also start at 11 a.m. at the Slingerlands trailhead area of the Rail Trail, as well as the Firefighter’s Memorial Park at 1510 New Scotland Avenue. Fall Fest will feature a cornhole tournament, a kids fun run, yoga sessions, food trucks, drink vendors, a bounce house and dunk tank, face painting, a business expo, and musical performances from local favorites Rick Bedrosian, Playin’ with Fire, Andy the Music Man, and Bethlehem Traditional Irish Dance.

“The pandemic and the lingering economic and financial fallout have taken their toll on Albany County residents, and we still have a long way to go on the road to recovery. That’s why I wanted to bring people together for a day of health and wellness, outdoor fun for all ages, supporting local businesses and artists, and most of all, community,” said County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. “Our Fall Fest and 5K comes as people are back from summer vacations, kids are going back to school, and as we turn the page on the challenges of the last two-plus years and look to the future. I hope to see everyone there for what I know will be a great day!”

Registration for the Barn to Bridge Fall Fest 5k is available now online, and the official course map has been published as well. Albany County businesses who would like to have a presence at the Fall Festival as a vendor or simply to table to raise awareness and connect with potential customers are encouraged to contact County Executive McCoy’s Office at (518) 447-7040.