ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Extreme Music Awards hosted by Empire Live has announced their nominees for the inaugural celebration of heavy local music. The event will be held on January 13.

The award show will honor the area’s best metal, punk and hardcore artists, while hosting special appearances from members of world-renowned bands such as Slayer, Exodus and Overkill. The 2024 nominees are detailed below:

Extreme Music Awards 2024 Nominees

Best Death Metal Band

Tyranize

Skinless

Invoke Thy Wrath

Intrusive

Best Black Metal Band

Malefic

Blackbraid

Morticide

Vile Tyrant

Best Doom/Goth/Stoner Band

Gozer

Ike’s Wasted World

Gunther Weezul

Carnwennan

Best Power Metal Band

Alloy Reign

Frozen Sun

Deveria

The Antarctican

Best Progressive/Math Metal Band

Psychomanteum

The Phoenix and The Raven

MIRA

Deveria

Best Hair/Glam/Sleaze Metal Band

Joe Mansman and The Midnight Revival Band

The Erotics

Untaymed

Mystery Girl

Best Thrash Metal Band

Hate The Adversary

FACED

Concrete

Ice Queen

Best Grindcore Band

Escuela Grind

URINE

Horse Grave

Vaginal Fungus

Best Metalcore Band

Oakheart

Concrete

Faded Line

Downswing

Best Punk Band

The Hauntings

Nick Rossi

VinTri Hill

Lurking Class

Best Hardcore Band

Halo Bite

Violent By Design

Confinement 413

Cold Kiss

Best Beatdown Hardcore Band

Wrong Move

Torn Out

From Within

Adhara

Best Hardcore Punk Band

Halo Bite

Murderer’s Row

Gusto

Wet Specimens

Best Metal Video

Alloy Reign – “Blood Demon”

Downswing – “Bound to Misery”

The Antarctican – “I is the Lie”

Freya – “Nothingness or God”

Best Live Performance

Flatwounds

Tyranize

Alloy Reign

Joe Mansman and The Midnight Revival Band

Most Brutal Mosh Pit

Assault on the Living

Downswing

Concrete

Invoke Thy Wrath

Best Merch:

Alloy Reign

The Erotics

Malefic

Concrete

Album of the Year

Psychomanteum – “Full Fathom Five”

Blackbraid – “Blackbraid II”

Adhara – “Abandoned Future”

Urine – “Excreta Lotium Miasma”

Best New Band (less than two years in the scene)

Flatwounds

Confinement 413

Outta My Head

Alloy Reign

Best Veteran Band (10+ years in the scene)

Tyranize

Murderer’s Row

The Erotics

Concrete

Lifetime Achievement Award (25+ years in the scene)

Paul Rukwid

Jeff Caro

John Glassbrenner

Bob Riley

Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street. You can buy tickets to the Extreme Music Awards online through the Ticketmaster website.