ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Extreme Music Awards hosted by Empire Live has announced their nominees for the inaugural celebration of heavy local music. The event will be held on January 13.
The award show will honor the area’s best metal, punk and hardcore artists, while hosting special appearances from members of world-renowned bands such as Slayer, Exodus and Overkill. The 2024 nominees are detailed below:
Extreme Music Awards 2024 Nominees
Best Death Metal Band
- Tyranize
- Skinless
- Invoke Thy Wrath
- Intrusive
Best Black Metal Band
- Malefic
- Blackbraid
- Morticide
- Vile Tyrant
Best Doom/Goth/Stoner Band
- Gozer
- Ike’s Wasted World
- Gunther Weezul
- Carnwennan
Best Power Metal Band
- Alloy Reign
- Frozen Sun
- Deveria
- The Antarctican
Best Progressive/Math Metal Band
- Psychomanteum
- The Phoenix and The Raven
- MIRA
- Deveria
Best Hair/Glam/Sleaze Metal Band
- Joe Mansman and The Midnight Revival Band
- The Erotics
- Untaymed
- Mystery Girl
Best Thrash Metal Band
- Hate The Adversary
- FACED
- Concrete
- Ice Queen
Best Grindcore Band
- Escuela Grind
- URINE
- Horse Grave
- Vaginal Fungus
Best Metalcore Band
- Oakheart
- Concrete
- Faded Line
- Downswing
Best Punk Band
- The Hauntings
- Nick Rossi
- VinTri Hill
- Lurking Class
Best Hardcore Band
- Halo Bite
- Violent By Design
- Confinement 413
- Cold Kiss
Best Beatdown Hardcore Band
- Wrong Move
- Torn Out
- From Within
- Adhara
Best Hardcore Punk Band
- Halo Bite
- Murderer’s Row
- Gusto
- Wet Specimens
Best Metal Video
- Alloy Reign – “Blood Demon”
- Downswing – “Bound to Misery”
- The Antarctican – “I is the Lie”
- Freya – “Nothingness or God”
Best Live Performance
- Flatwounds
- Tyranize
- Alloy Reign
- Joe Mansman and The Midnight Revival Band
Most Brutal Mosh Pit
- Assault on the Living
- Downswing
- Concrete
- Invoke Thy Wrath
Best Merch:
- Alloy Reign
- The Erotics
- Malefic
- Concrete
Album of the Year
- Psychomanteum – “Full Fathom Five”
- Blackbraid – “Blackbraid II”
- Adhara – “Abandoned Future”
- Urine – “Excreta Lotium Miasma”
Best New Band (less than two years in the scene)
- Flatwounds
- Confinement 413
- Outta My Head
- Alloy Reign
Best Veteran Band (10+ years in the scene)
- Tyranize
- Murderer’s Row
- The Erotics
- Concrete
Lifetime Achievement Award (25+ years in the scene)
- Paul Rukwid
- Jeff Caro
- John Glassbrenner
- Bob Riley
Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street. You can buy tickets to the Extreme Music Awards online through the Ticketmaster website.