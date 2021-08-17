Excitement as people return on opening day of the Altamont Fair

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Guests returned to the Altamont Fairgrounds Tuesday for opening day of this year’s fair after last year’s event was canceled because of the pandemic.

“I’m really happy because I really like the fair, and all the things you can do,” said Anaya Acevedo-Perez.

“At least 90% of the reason to come out and do all this stuff now is to see everyone smiling, happy,” Chris Rinaldi explained.

For some, the return of the fair this year means the continuation of a summer tradition.

“This barn is a family. I had mentioned, I’ve been here since 2007, and we just look forward to it every year,” said Donna Rost, the superintendent of the fair’s sheep barn.

While the state’s COVID restrictions have been lifted, this year’s fair has several precautions in place, including increased sanitation and limited animals inside of barns to further promote social distancing.

“We are doing our best in a really hard situation, but we want people to come out, we want them to come and feel like life is normal again,” said Amy Anderson, the fair’s manager.

Albany County is also holding a free vaccination clinic throughout the fair.

This year’s fair will feature some new attractions, including a female chainsaw sculptor, while also returning some favorites like the Dynamo Dogs.