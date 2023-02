ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Canal Corporation announced that canal season will kick off on May 19. The State Canal Corporation says canal systems will be scheduled to open at 7 a.m., and this will be the 199th consecutive season of navigation.

The State Canal Corporation also says there will be no tolls for fees for recreational use of the Canal System this year. The season is planned to go on until Wednesday, October 11.