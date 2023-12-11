ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins will remain chief after it was reported he was a finalist for a top police job in Ann Arbor, Michigan, last month. Chief Hawkins released a statement regarding his commitment to serving with Albany Police.

“I wish Ann Arbor the best in its search for its next police chief, as my commitment remains with Albany. I am one of the longest-serving police chiefs over the last forty years in Albany. I am honored to have the opportunity to continue that service.”

Hawkins was also a finalist for a police chief position in Akron, Ohio in 2021.