Enter ‘Hounds of Halloween’ photo contest to support the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Albany’s fourth-annual “Hounds of Halloween” costumed canine competition looks different in 2020. It’s migrating online in order to follow pandemic protocols. The digital version of the photo contest already opened on October 1, and they’re accepting submissions until 5 p.m. on October 22.

The winners will be announced on Halloween, with the top three being awarded Mohawk Hudson Humane Society merchandise and gift certificates to downtown businesses. They’ll be determined by a public vote that will run from October 22 until October 29 at 5 p.m.

To enter, submit a photo of your canine companions their spookiest Halloween getup via email or Facebook. Only one photo per doggo will be accepted. Submissions will be presented in a public photo gallery on Facebook, with winners chosen based on how many reactions each one receives.

For every image received Albany’s Business Improvement District will donate $1 to the Humane Society. They’ll donate $5 for every image taken at a downtown Albany location, like a dog park or other pet-friendly location. Although the Downtown Albany BID’s maximum donation through the program will be $1,250, you can make a donation to the Humane Society directly through their website.

