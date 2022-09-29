MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society is hosting the Oktopurrfest for the fifth year. The cat-centric celebration will be held on October 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brown’s Brewing Company’s Revolution Hall.

The menu features fall comfort foods, including pretzels, pumpkin risotto, pierogies, bratwurst with vegetarian and gluten-free selections. The event will be hosted by Two Buttons Deep and music will be provided by Nonstop Music.

The event also features craft beer, raffles, and the crowning of the Feline Festmeister. “Festmeister” is the ceremonial title for the one who presides over the celebration.

Tickets are $40 per person and include food and a beer token. Tickets are available until October 7 at the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society website and by calling (518) 434-8128, ext. 206.