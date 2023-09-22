VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for fall reading material? Encore! Books is hosting a fall book sale at the two blue sheds on the Prospect Street side of the Voorheesville Public Library.

There are books for all ages, audiobooks, CDs, DVDs, puzzles, greeting cards, and sheet music. Nothing costs more than $1. On Saturday, there will also be a raffle and a bake sale. The raffle drawing will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The book sale is open to members only on Friday, September 22, from noon to 7 p.m. The public is invited to stop by on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a live performance with Kitty Rodeo on Sunday from noon to 1 p.m.

The Voorheesville Public Library is located at 51 School Road.