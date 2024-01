ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire State Plaza will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday night starting at 6 p.m. in the plaza’s convention center. The event will include a special one-hour screening of the program “New York State Celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” Those interested in attending can RSVP online.

The event is free and open to the public. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed one week from Monday, on Monday, January 15.