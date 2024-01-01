ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) is offering free fitness classes at the Empire State Plaza this winter. The Winter Fitness at the Plaza program presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York starts on January 2.

The classes will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. through March 28, with no classes on February 20 and 22. Tuesdays feature yoga with The Hot Yoga Spot and Thursdays are Zumba with Anzala.

“Since 2017, OGS has offered free fitness classes at the Empire State Plaza. This time-honored program provides a free and accessible space for the State workforce and the local community to get active and healthy,” said OGS Commissioner Jeanette Moy.

All participants will need to sign a waiver and bring their own exercise mats, water bottles, and towels. You can pre-register on the Empire State Plaza website. Walk-ins are also welcome.

The classes are open to all ages, regardless of fitness level. For those who can’t make it in person, online fitness courses are available.