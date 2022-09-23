ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live on Pearl Street in Albany has packed in the performers from now until the end of the year. There are performances from alternative rock to heavy metal to a Taylor Swift night all through October leading up to the Graveyard Get-Down Rock N Roll Halloween Party on Halloween.

Empire Live a two-floor multi-genre performance venue has a stacked lineup this fall for people with all music tastes. The venue is composed of Empire Live which is upstairs and showcases a bigger stage, and Empire Underground, a space designed to put the acts and the audience closer.

September and October Show Lineup

September Ricky Montgomery: The Overtime Tour, September 24, 7:30 p.m. Tai Verdes: HDTV Tour, September 24, 8 p.m. Testament with special guests Exodus and Death Angel, September 27, 6 p.m. Jimmy Eat World with special guest Charly Bliss, September 28, 7 p.m. Matt Maeson, September 29, 7 p.m. The Divine Ascension Tour with Fallujah, Interloper, Cognitive and Malefic, September 30, 6 p.m. Scarypoolparty, September 30, 8 p.m.

October Wednesday 13: 20th Anniversary Tour, October 1, 7 p.m. Wolf Alice, October 1, 7 p.m. Warren Zeiders: The Up To No Good Tour, October 6, 8 p.m. Level Up (18+), October 7, 8 p.m. The Taylor Swift Party: Taylor Swift Night, October 7, 9 p.m. “Dr. Dirty” – John Valby (18+), October 8, 8 p.m. Barns Courtney, October 10, 7 p.m. Rehab, October 12, 6:30 pm. Hollow Is Thy Heart Reunion Show, October 14, 7:30 p.m. Dylan Scott’s Amen To That Tour with Erin Kinsey, October 15, 2 p.m. Zoso – The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience, October 15, 7 p.m. Slothrust, October 20, 7 p.m. The Clay People, October 21, 7 p.m. Riot Ten with special guests Jiqui, Freaky, and Afterthought 4. Local, October 22, 7 p.m. Upstate Punk Rock Flea Market, October 23, 12 p.m. Kip Moore with special guest Boy Named Banjo, October 27, 7 p.m. Welshly Arms, October 27, 7 p.m. Best Night Ever: A Dance Party From Your Wildest Dreams, October 28, 9 p.m. Gimme Gimme Disco, October 29, 9 p.m. Mortal Enslavement, Pathogenic, Kill All Betrayers and Tyranize, October 30, 5 p.m. Graveyard Get-Down Rock N Roll Halloween Party, October 31 7 p.m.



Killer shows like these continue throughout the year at Empire Live. For further information on shows and the venue itself you can visit the Empire Live Facebook page or the Empire Live website.