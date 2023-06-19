ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Live has announced they will be hosting the Upstate Punk Rock Flea Market. The event is scheduled for July 16.

The flea market will feature live music while shoppers get the chance to peruse a plethora of goods and products, ranging from clothing and jewelry, to comic books and antiques. The event will offer items from more out of the ordinary sellers as well, including bone art and taxidermy.

The market will house vendors from the Capital Region, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont, and other areas of New York. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The flea market is family friendly and free to attend. Empire Live is located at 93 North Pearl Street in Albany.