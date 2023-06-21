ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Empire Deli at Albany International Airport will close within the next few months, however, its closure is not related to the Albany Empire being terminated from the National Arena League (NAL). According to Albany International Airport, the closure has been planned for some time as they prepare for a $100M expansion project.

The Empire Deli’s closing will allow construction crews to expand the main terminal to make a larger TSA checkpoint, a new terminal grand entrance, and a gathering area for travelers with new concessions. The Empire Deli is on the second level of the terminal near the pedestrian bridge that connects to the North Parking Garage.

The Albany Empire was terminated from the NAL on Thursday due to the Empire’s failure to pay overdue league-mandated assessments.