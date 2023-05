COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Colonie Town Supervisor, Peter G. Crummey, the emergency water and boil advisory has been lifted. The advisory was issued Thursday evening.

Water quality tests required by the Albany County Department of Health found that water quality has not been compromised. Anyone with questions may call John W. Frazer, Jr., P.E., the Superintendent of the Latham Water District at (518) 783-2750.