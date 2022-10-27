ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Eldercare Forum will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Greater St. John’s COGIC on 74 Fourth Avenue in Albany. This forum will look to highlight and respond to the needs of aging adults, and the individuals who support them. Service gap needs will be addressed, and a survey with preliminary results will be presented to city and county agencies and officials in attendance.

The Commissioner for Albany County Department for Aging, Assembly members John McDonald, Patricia A. Fahy, Common Council President Corey Ellis, and County Legislator Carolyn Mclaughlin among many other elected officials have confirmed they would be in attendance. All are welcome to the event to share their experiences, learn about available resources, and offer ideas to invoke change.

The forum will be hosted by AVillage Inc., Center for Law and Justice, New York StateWide Senior Action Council, New York Caring Majority, Independent Living Center of Hudson Valley, Poor People’s Campaign, and The Albany African American Clergy United for Empowerment. Due to high COVID transmission rates, masks will be provided for attendees. For more information or those who need transportation assistance can call (518) 205-7882.