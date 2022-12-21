ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cheers, craft beer lovers. The eighth annual New York State Craft Brewers Festival will be coming to Albany on January 28, 2023 at the Desmond Hotel at Crowne Plaza. Tickets for the event are available online.

Over 50 breweries from all across New York will be in attendance, delivering award-winning beer. New and seasoned fans of craft beers are welcome to come explore new styles, flavors, brands, and get the chance to meet the brewers behind the beer. Brewery owners and representatives will pour at the events.

Local Albany food vendors will also be at the event. The New York State Craft Brewers Festival looks to take the highest level of care and professionalism, with the goal of providing an authentic craft beer experience for all.