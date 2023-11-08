ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Performing Arts education is expanding in Albany. For about a decade, the Cue Theatre was located in Delmar, but the children’s theater program is stepping into a bigger spotlight.

It’s moving into the Westminster Presbyterian Church. Officials said the move is helping them connect to and inspire even more young people to join the performing arts.

“Here in Albany, we are able to make connections with local businesses that feel rife with opportunity and new energy. We can literally feel ourselves growing. This allows us to expand opportunities for young people, which is of course, our core mission.”

The Cue is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a gala and fundraiser on Saturday.