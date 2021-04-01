Easter Bunny holding office hours at Crossgates Mall

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Want a chance to meet the Easter Bunny? Hop on over and bring the family for a visit and photo with the Easter Bunny at Crossgates Mall.

Located on the lower level in the Macy’s wing; across from Dave & Buster’s. Easter Bunny Land is located in its own storefront this season.

Hosted by Capital Photo, the Easter Bunny will be seeing visitors this year in a sanitized and safe environment. Enhanced health and safety measures have been taken to assure the safety of visitors and staff.

Now open at Crossgates, the Easter Bunny will be onsite the following dates:

Thurs 4/1/21, 11am-7pm

Fri 4/2/21, 11am-7pm

Sat 4/3/21, 11am-7pm