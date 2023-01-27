ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Dunn Memorial Bridge has been closed to pedestrians and bicyclists while the Department of Transportation works on the free-standing pedestrian ramp that connects the bridge to Quay Street in Albany. It is unclear when the sidewalk will reopen.

Non-motorized users can get across the bridge using CDTA bus routes 114 and 214. The routes are accessible on Broadway in both Rensselaer in Albany.

For up-to-date information on the project, call 511, visit 511NY online, or download the free 511NY mobile app.