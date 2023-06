LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy-Schenectady Road Dunkin’ will be reopening on Friday at noon, and will be doing some good for a local youth center while they’re at it. On top of a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a $3,000 check will be presented to benefit the Colonie Youth Center.

The check will be presented in partnership with the Dunkin’ Joy and Childhood Foundation. All funding will go towards the Colonie Youth Center’s affordable before and after-school programs.