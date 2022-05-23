ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day is set for Wednesday, May 25. The day is to support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, which benefits local hospitals.

On Wednesday, $1 from every iced coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ locations nationwide will be donated to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Dunkin’ said 100% of the funds raised from Iced Coffee Day will be granted locally to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital at Albany Med.

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” said Ivo Garcia, Capital Region Dunkin’ Franchisee. “We want our guests to know that their purchase of an iced coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in our communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!”

The Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital is devoted to the medical needs of infants, children, and adolescents, and is the referral center for all seriously ill and injured children from 25 counties in upstate New York and western New England. It is staffed by 140 physicians trained in 40 subspecialties and more than 400 pediatric nurses, therapists, social workers, and child life specialists.

“Our team of medical specialists depends on the generosity of community partners so they can continue delivering the highest quality care to the children of our region,” said Barbara Ostrov, M.D., chief of service at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children’s Hospital. “We thank Dunkin’ for its years of dedicated support to our patients and their families.”

Since it started in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local non-profits. In 2021, the Foundation awarded 171 grants to hospitals and other nonprofits to help bring joy to kids battling illness.