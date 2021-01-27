Dunkin’ donates over $12K in gift cards to Capital Region frontline healthcare workers, volunteers

Frontline healthcare workers at St. Peter’s Health Partners hold Dunkin’ coffee and gift cards they received as a thank you for their continued dedication to serving the community during the pandemic. Dunkin’ franchisees donated $5,000 in gift cards to St. Peter’s Health Partners. (Ed Lewi / Dunkin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In appreciation of their continued dedication to serving the community during the pandemic, Dunkin’ will donate $12,500 in gift cards to frontline healthcare workers and volunteers in the Capital Region.

Direct Delivery Coordinator at Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Denise Schultz holds a Dunkin’ gift card she will distribute to food bank volunteers serving the community during the pandemic. (Ed Lewi / Dunkin)

Among the recipients are several healthcare facilities, including the Albany Medical Center Foundation and St. Peter’s Health Partners, which will each receive $5,000 in Dunkin’ gift cards for distribution to frontline workers. Additionally, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will receive $2,500 in Dunkin’ gift cards for its volunteers.

Dunkin’ also donated nearly 100 pounds of coffee to the organizations.

The Capital Region donation is one part of an overall $62,500 commitment to keep frontline workers and volunteers throughout upstate New York “fueled” in their daily fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dunkin is honored to continue to support those who have been working tirelessly on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Stensland, field marketing manager for Dunkin’. “Since March, these brave men and women have been doing everything they can to ensure people in their community are safe and healthy. Our mission here at Dunkin’ is to do whatever we can to make sure these workers and volunteers are fueled and focused during their daily fight against this invisible enemy.”

Since mid-March of 2020, Dunkin’ has donated thousands of baked goods, pounds of coffee and gift cards to first responders, nurses, food bank employees and child care staff.