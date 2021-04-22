Dunkin’ donates $40K to Regional Food Bank

From left to right: Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Volunteer Paul Konecnik ; Westside Donuts Director of Operations Gretchen Cantwell; Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Executive Director Mark Quandt; Westside Donuts District Manager Kelly Koepp; Westside Donuts District Manager Renee Petroni; and Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York Volunteer Liz Konecnik. (Dunkin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Dunkin’, in partnership with Westside Donuts Albany, announced a $40,000 donation to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in honor of National Volunteer Week.

The donation is the result of a recent “30 Days of Giving” charitable campaign conducted by Westside Donuts, which welcomed Dunkin’ guests to give back to the Regional Food Bank by rounding up their bill or making monetary donations at Dunkin’ restaurants in the Capital Region.

The donation will be used to help the Regional Food Bank increase donations of fresh produce, meat, meal entrees and other nutritious food for member agencies and the hungry people they serve.

“For more than a year now, the Regional Food Bank has been at the forefront of pandemic relief efforts,” said Eric Stensland, Field Marketing Manager for Dunkin’. “We hope this donation will help support their continued efforts to prevent food insecurity and end hunger in our community.”