ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Madison Avenue in Albany welcomed a new store to the neighborhood in November: Ducky’s! The vintage clothing store offers a blast from the past, selling apparel and accessories from the 1990’s and before.

The store is co-owned and operated by husband and wife duo Ryan and Lilyanne Phillips. After spending time in the south, the couple moved back to the Capital Region to be closer to family.

After years of curating and collecting vintage clothing, the duo decided it was time to share their treasures with others who appreciate their same love for sustainable fashion. From t-shirts to jeans, Ducky’s keeps casual everyday fashion in stock.

“We get that question a lot like, ‘Where’s the men’s stuff? Where’s the women’s stuff?’ and to us it’s all just clothes that can just be used however you see fit,” said Ryan.

Ducky’s is located at 383.5 Madison Ave. in Albany. The store is closed Monday and Tuesday, and open the rest of the week from 12 p.m.- 6 p.m.