Drunk Driving Enforcement Campaign For The Big Game

It’s arguably one of the biggest weekends in sports. Fans from all over will be cheering on their favorite team in Sunday nights big game. While State Police in encouraging everyone, they’re also asking everyone to do it safely.



Troop G Public Information Officer, Kerra Burns tells News10, if anyone plans on hosting a super bowl party, keep a few things in mind.

Really what we’re going to be looking for are people out on the road who are driving while they’re intoxicated,” Burns said, “Maybe they’re texting and driving using their cellphones. You want to make sure that your guest has a sober driver, maybe plan for one before you even start celebrating on Sunday.”

She said if drinking is on the menu, start switching to non-alcoholic beverages in the third quarter, but if you plan on stepping out to a local bar, bar owners are ready for you too.

“We pretty much prepare for it the same way we prepare for any other busy weekend night,” Owner of Lionheart Pub and Brewery, Jerry Aumand told us.

Aumand said although many of his clientele are within walking distance, he urges those who are not to call an Uber or a Lyft.

“Without that”, he said, “obviously we’d be facing the same problems any other establishment does, but we do have some benefits here where we’re fortunate by where the establishment is.”

Burns said State Police will be riding in marked and unmarked vehicles from Saturday night until Monday. “It’s just another tool that we have to be able to observe what’s going on on the roadway. Sometimes people put that cellphone away when they pass a police officer but as soon as they pass they pull it back out adn we really want to cut down on that because it is such a danger on the road.”

Aumand added, “The coast of them and their family, whether they’re young or old can be tremendous so anything that can be done to eliviate that problem is a good idea.”

New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, stated in a press release “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events of the entire year, and I am encouraging New Yorkers to enjoy it responsibly.”

During the 2019 Super Bowl, State Police arrested 139 people for impaired driving and issued just under 8,000 tickets.