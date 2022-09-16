LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Earlier this morning, drivers were advised to avoid the area of I-87 Southbound Exit 6 due to a fuel spill. The spill had been contained by responding fire and emergency service companies, and drivers are no longer being advised to avoid the area.

Responding companies operating at this time include Latham Fire Department, Boght Fire Department, West Albany Fire Department, Town of Colonie Fire Services, New York State Police, and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.