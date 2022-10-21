ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Andrew Gibson, the driver who pleaded guilty to charges in a fatal DWI crash and was then a no-show for his February sentencing date has filed a motion to withdraw his plea.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to News10’s Anya Tucker that Gibson has retained a new attorney who has filed a motion requesting the withdrawal of his initial guilty plea for a 2021 crash on Route 401 in Westerlo that injured several people and claimed the life of Lisa Sperry, a devoted wife and mother of three boys.

Gibson was a no-show for his February 1 sentencing after pleading guilty to a charge of vehicular homicide and two counts of bodily injury. Months later he was taken into custody in the Town of East Nassau in Rensselaer County after deputies responded to a call over an alleged domestic incident there. Law enforcement sources told News10’s Anya Tucker that Gibson initially ran into a wooded area, but then allegedly turned around and approached the officers, and that’s when a female deputy is said to have used a stun gun on Gibson.

Darrell Camp, spokesperson for the Albany County District Attorney’s Office tells News10 that prosecutors have until October 28th to respond to the motion and then the court will make a decision.

