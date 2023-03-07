ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Westerlo man, who skipped his sentencing date after admitting to causing a deadly crash, could spend the next 30 years in prison. Andrew Gibson pleaded guilty to bail jumping in Albany County Court on Tuesday.

Gibson, 44, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Manslaughter for the 2021 crash that killed Lisa Sperry and injured two others. He was scheduled to be sentenced in February 2022, but he failed to appear in court. He was taken into custody months later.

Both sentences will run consecutively for a total of 10 to 30 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for April 24.