KNOX, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 23-year-old from Knox is in critical condition after they crashed their car on Knox Cave Road on Thursday, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say the car flipped and landed on top of the unnamed driver before they were called.

When Deputies arrived, passersby had already pulled the car out of the ditch and were giving the driver CPR. Emergency medical crews from Guilderland and the Knox Volunteer Fire Company assisted with life-saving efforts as well.

Police said the driver, who was alone in the car, is currently at Albany Medical Center in critical condition. At this time, the crash is under investigation.