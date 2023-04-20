ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The person who crashed into an Albany Police car Wednesday night has been ticketed, according to an emailed statement from city police spokesperson Steve Smith. It happened around 10:30 p.m.

According to Smith, the driver was heading south on West Lawrence Street when they ran a stop sign and hit the police car. Two officers were hurt in the crash, and so was the allegedly at-fault driver. All three were hospitalized.

The unnamed driver was dealt tickets for failing to yield right of way, failing to stop at a stop sign, and driving an uninspected motor vehicle. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.