ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Drive-By Truckers will perform at the Egg on Monday, May 8, 2023 as part of their American Roots and Branches concert series. Tickets are currently on sale at the Egg’s website and range from $34.50 to $49.50.

The alternative country and rock band are known for their hits such as “Where the Devil Don’t Stay,” “Thoughts and Prayers,” and “Outfit.” Their most recent album released this year, “Welcome 2 Club XIII” can be streamed on any major music streaming service.