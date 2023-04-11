ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Reggae band Dr. Jah and the Love Prophets will perform at The Hollow Bar and Kitchen on Thursday, April 20, from 7 to 11 p.m. to celebrate the legalization of marijuana, according to the event’s Eventbrite website. Tickets are available online for those interested.

Dr. Jah and the Love Prophets were formed in 1988 and originated in upstate New York. According to the event’s Eventbrite website, the band has been at the forefront of the marijuana legalization effort, and this concert is to celebrate its legalization. The band fuses sounds of roots reggae and jam bands for a danceable, easygoing, and uplifting atmosphere.