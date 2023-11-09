VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — South Main Street will be closed at Voorheesville Avenue on Monday, November 13. The closure will allow the new Blackbird Tavern restaurant to connect to the water main.

A detour will be in place using Prospect Street, County Route 208 (School Road), Route 156, Route 58A, and County Route 306 (Voorheesville Avenue).

Railroad crossing construction on South Main Street is ongoing. The contractor has ensured that detour traffic can go through their ongoing project on Monday.