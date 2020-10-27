Downtown murals welcome people to Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveiled two new murals in downtown Albany Tuesday. Each mural covers a large portion of the outside of the building they were painted on.

The murals are part of a New York State grant program awarded to the city in the third round of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s statewide Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Artist Jade Warrick stands in front of her mural on Broadway.

Both murals are nearly complete and should finish up by the first week of November.

Artist Jade Warwick did the mural on Broadway across the street from the Department of Environmental Conservation. This mural welcomes people to Albany as they exit Interstate 787 onto Clinton Street.

Lift crane for artist painting mural on Columbia Strrejt.

The other mural, by artist BoogieREZ, is on the west side of a building on Columbia Street as you head to Jenning’s Landing.

These two murals are the first of four going up downtown. Work on two other murals is scheduled to start in the spring.

