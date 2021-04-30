Downtown Albany’s first meadery opens

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Downtown Albany’s first New York Farm Meadery is ready to open to the general public after a month-long soft opening.

The Bull and Bee: Meadery & Tasting Room held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning. Located at 140 Hamilton St., it sits inside a four-story building that was purchased from the Albany County Land Bank. It was renovated to include the business as well as three Airbnb rental spaces.

“We’ve worked hard for the last two years to get this thing open, so it’s kind of a relief, but you’re always kinda, like, ‘Did I do enough? Do we have to do more?'” owner William Yager said. “But sometimes, less is more. We love everybody, and everybody that helped us get this through. And we have faith that we’re going to have a successful business.”

Mead is an alcoholic beverage created through the fermentation of honey.

The Bull and Bee: Meadery & Tasting Room is open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.