ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two neighborhood Earth Day cleanups will be on Saturday, both hosted by the Downtown Albany Business Improvement District (BID). One will be from 10 a.m. to noon at the Olde English Downtown Dog Park at 119 N Pearl Street, and the other from noon to 2 p.m. at the African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region at 135 S Pearl Street. To sign up to volunteer, you can visit Downtown Albany’s website, as registration is requested but not required.

Albany’s Department of General Services will provide rakes, shovels, gloves, and leaf/garbage bags with help from event sponsor The Mailworks. Sandwiches and beverages will be provided to volunteers by Coulson’s News and Deli, courtesy of the Albany Ismaili Youth Club.

A rain date for Saturday, April 29 at the same time and same locations has been set.