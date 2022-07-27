LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers two watch for lane reductions on two sections of Watervliet Shaker Road in Latham. The road will be reduced to a single alternating lane controlled by flaggers during daylight hours for repaving.

Paving is scheduled on Watervliet Shaker Road between Feiden Lane and the roundabout at Old Wolf Road starting 5 a.m. on August 1 and 2. Paving is also set for August 2 and 3 between the driveway for Shaker High School and Delatour Road.

DOT said this work could be extended due to weather and other circumstances. Drivers should anticipate delays in the area.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

