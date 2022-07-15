SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for lane reductions on Route 85 in Slingerlands. The road will be reduced to a single alternating lane weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting July 18.

The lane reduction is set to take place between the roundabout at Route 140 and the eastern connection with Route 85A for a repaving project. DOT said a pilot car will direct traffic through the work zone. Work is expected to be completed by mid-August, weather permitting.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

