ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for lane reductions in Albany County. The weekday daytime single-lane reductions will be on Routes 85, 85A, and 32.

The lane reductions will be on State Route 85 in New Scotland from State Route 85A in Slingerlands to State Route 85A in New Salem, and on State Route 85A from New Salem to Urbandale Road in Voorheesville for repaving. The road work will be through May 26.

Drivers should watch for a lane reduction controlled by a temporary traffic signal on State Route 32 near Cedar Grove Road in New Scotland for slope repairs scheduled to begin in late May. This road work should take about two weeks. During June, drivers should also watch for weekday single-lane reductions controlled by flaggers and pilot vehicles on Route 32 between State Route 143 in Coeymans to the CSX railroad crossing in Bethlehem for repaving.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our online traffic page and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.