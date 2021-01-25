DOT to install murals on Northway honoring Capital Region’s Native American heritage

NYSDOT and FHWA collaborated with the Tribes and Nations to develop murals for the flyover bridge as a way to commemorate this rich history, which show artistic representations of Tribal members dressed in ceremonial regalia, performing a dance of celebration. One wingwall will depict male dancers, while another on the opposite side will illustrate female dancers. (New York State Department of Transportation)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced that work will begin the week of Jan. 25 to install engraved murals on the Northway Exit 3 flyover northbound and southbound ramps that honor the Capital Region’s rich Native American history.

As part of the environmental review process for the Albany Airport Transportation Corridor project, the State Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) identified artifacts within the project limits deemed culturally significant for three federally recognized Tribes and Nations: the Delaware Tribe of Indians, the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe, and the Stockbridge-Munsee Community Band of Mohican Indians.

“These murals commemorate and honor the Native Americans indigenous to the Capital Region. We are excited that this historically and culturally significant component of the Albany Airport Transportation Corridor project will be complete,” Commissioner Dominguez said. “The addition of these beautiful murals to the bridge abutments will be appreciated by millions of visitors and motorists every year.”

NYSDOT and FHWA collaborated with the Tribes and Nations to develop murals for the flyover bridge as a way to commemorate their rich history, which show artistic representations of Tribal members dressed in ceremonial regalia and performing a dance of celebration. One wingwall will depict male dancers, while another on the opposite side will illustrate female dancers. Motorists will be able to view these murals driving both northbound and southbound on I-87.

As part of the environmental review process for the Albany Airport Transportation Corridor project, New York State Museum archeologists conducted surveys to look for historic artifacts below ground and uncovered evidence that Native people used the Albany Pine Bush ecoregion as a seasonal settlement.

Mural construction will last approximately 10 days and motorists may experience lane closures while the murals are erected.

The Albany Airport Transportation Corridor project helped to ease traffic on the Northway while modernizing the Airport. The Northway Exit 3 flyover ramp, as well as newly configured Exits 4 and 5 on and off ramps, provide more direct access to the Airport, local roads and the Northway. The project also included funding to help modernize Albany International Airport.