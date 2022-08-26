LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced the start of construction on a $1.4M project at the Northway Exit 6 interchange in Latham. The project will reportedly increase safety and mobility at the interchange.

DOT said the project will widen and lengthen the right-turn on-ramps for drivers coming from eastbound Troy Schenectady Road onto the southbound Northway. The on-ramps will also be widened and lengthened for drivers coming from westbound Troy Schenectady Road onto the northbound Northway.

“The safety and convenience of the traveling public are always top priorities for the New York State Department of Transportation. With this project, we are providing motorists with an easier and more efficient merge onto one of the Capital Region’s most important and busiest highways,” DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “New York State under Governor Kathy Hochul is committed to modernizing our infrastructure to improve connectivity and bring communities together, which is exactly what this project aims to do.”

Currently, DOT said drivers entering the Northway need to yield to cars coming from the opposite directions off Troy Schenectady Road. Once the project is completed, drivers will have a longer distance to merge.

Drivers entering the Northway should watch for temporary traffic shifts during construction. Overnight closures of these on-ramps are expected after Labor Day, with weekend closures expected later in the fall. The project is set to be completed by the end of 2022.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

Motorists are also reminded to obey the directions of flaggers and slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights.

