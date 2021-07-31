DOT finishes Albany County bike trail upgrades

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Department of Transportation (DOT) announced on Friday that repaving on the Mohawk-Hudson Bike -Hike Trail in Albany County is complete.

“The resurfacing of the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail along the Hudson River between the Albany and Watervliet has been completed at a perfect time as it is used by so many during the summer months,” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan in a written statement. “These upgrades coupled with the recent completion of the South End Connector contribute to an even stronger bike and pedestrian network in Albany and will help take vehicles off our streets in our effort to combat climate change.”

The project rehabilitated a 2.8-mile-long stretch of Hudson Riverfront between the Albany city line and the 4th Street trailhead parking lot in Watervliet. The project smoothed the surface, making it more durable to give cyclists and pedestrians a better experience. It’s a very popular path offering dope views of the river and representing a vital link in the Empire State Trail.

“A 21st Century transportation system must accommodate all modes of travel and with this project we are revitalizing one of the state’s most popular trails for cyclists, walkers and runners,” said DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “We are excited that the repaving is complete and encourage all New Yorkers to see and experience the beauty of the Mohawk-Hudson Bike-Hike Trail and its majestic views of the Hudson River.”

Now a uniform 10-foot-wide surface, the path is free of uneven patches created by issues like overgrown tree roots. It also links with the Menands shared use path that opened in January alongside Interstate 787.

“During this past year, we’ve seen just how important and popular these outdoor trails are and are excited to see these improvements completed along this beautiful stretch along the Hudson River,” said Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli. “We look forward to showing off our exciting recreational and business opportunities, as well as our beautiful Hudson Shores Park, to a whole new group of visitors.”