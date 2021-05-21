DOT announces start of $15.3M project to improve bridges along I-90

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez announced Thursday that construction is underway on a $15.3 million project to improve two bridges along Interstate 90 in the City of Albany. Dominguez says the project will ease travel and enhance safety.

Work has already started under the structures, and construction on top of the bridges is scheduled to begin on May 21. Most construction will be limited to nights and weekends to minimize traffic impacts. DOT says the project will extend the service life of both bridges by 50 years.

“This project invests in the resiliency of our critical transportation infrastructure, helping ensure the continued flow of people and goods along a heavily traveled interstate corridor in the Capital Region,” Commissioner Dominguez said.

The project will replace the superstructure of the I-90 bridge over Fuller Road, including installing new pre-cast deck and beam components. The project will also update the I-90 bridge over Erie Boulevard near the interchange with Interstate 787 by adding a new riding surface and replacing joints and bearings.

Beginning at 7 p.m. May 21, through 6 a.m. May 24, drivers should watch for one of the five lanes to be closed on westbound I-90 over Erie Boulevard.

In June, weekend work will shift to the Fuller Road bridge. Starting on June 4 and again on June 11, drivers should expect two of four westbound lanes to be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m., Monday. During those weekends, traffic from Fuller Road looking to merge onto I-90 will instead be detoured to Central Avenue, where drivers can connect with the Northway (Interstate 87) to reach I-90.

Starting Friday, June 18, and again on June 25, drivers should expect two of the four eastbound lanes to be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m., Monday. During each of these June weekends, drivers on I-90 and on Fuller Road should expect short traffic interruptions while the pre-cast bridge components are unloaded and staged for installation.

Workers will return to I-90 over Erie Boulevard after July 4 with weekend lane closures through the remainder of the summer in both directions.

Drivers should also watch for weeknight lane closures on I-90 over Fuller Road in June and July for resurfacing work and off-peak weekday lane closures on Fuller Road underneath the interstate.

Finishing work underneath both I-90 bridges will continue through the end of November.

